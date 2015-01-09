BRIEF-Net Mobile AG 9-month revenues up 37 pct to 120.7 mln euros

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Net Mobile AG :

* 9-month revenues continued to grow and increased by 37 pct on same period last year with revenues of 120.7 million euros ($142.20 million) (Q1-Q3 2013: 88.3 million euros)

* Says finished first nine months with EBITDA of 9.2 million euros (Q1-Q3 2013: loss of 0.19 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT improved by 11.1 million euros to a loss of 1.3 million euros (Q1-Q3 2013: loss 12.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)