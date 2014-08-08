FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payment service firm Nets appoints new CEO
August 8, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Payment service firm Nets appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Danish payment service firm Nets Holding has appointed Bo Nilsson as new chief executive officer after Mette Kamsvaag decided to step down, the company said on Friday.

Nilsson has been chief financial officer in the company since May 2013.

Nets was bought by private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, and pension fund ATP, for 17 billion Danish crowns ($3 billion) from a group of Nordic banks in March.

1 US dollar = 5.5525 Danish crown Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

