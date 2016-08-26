Danish electronic payments company Nets to list in late Sept -media

COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Denmark-based card payment services company Nets plans to list on the stock exchange in late September, Danish newspaper Borsen reported on Friday, citing several sources close to the process.

The payments processor, which will announce its listing plans at the beginning of September, is expected to float around half of its shares, according to Borsen, which did not identify its sources.

Nets was formed in 2010 through a merger between Norway's Nordito and Denmark's PBS, both payment services providers. It was acquired in 2014 by Boston-based private equity funds Bain Capital and Advent International and Danish pension fund ATP for 17 billion Danish crowns ($2.6 bln).

The company has been aiming for an IPO on the Copenhagen bourse since the takeover in 2014 but had indicated it would not be until 2019. ($1 = 6.5927 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)