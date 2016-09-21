FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Nets brings forward IPO after strong demand -local TV
September 21, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Denmark's Nets brings forward IPO after strong demand -local TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Denmark-based card payment services company Nets will list in Copenhagen on Friday, four days earlier than planned, after solid interest in its shares, Danish broadcaster TV2 said Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Nets last week set an indicative price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) that values the business at up to $4.8 billion.

Scandinavia's largest payments processor said last week it expected to price the offering at 130-160 Danish crowns ($19.44-$23.93) per share, but has since narrowed the range to 145-160 crowns, TV2 also said.

Nets may close its books on Thursday, TV2 said.

Nets had initially planned to list its shares on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange no later than Sept. 27.

Nets declined to comment. ($1 = 6.6865 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
