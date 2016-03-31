Danish payments firm Nets reports profit jump

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - Danish payment services firm Nets Holding on Thursday reported a 59 percent jump in 2015 net profit, which its chief executive said was better than expected and kept the firm on track for a listing although the timing of that remained undecided.

Nets’ net profit rose to 1.04 billion Danish crowns ($158 million), it reported, one day after announcing plans to cut up to 120 jobs, or around five percent of its workforce.

“The transformation of the company and the (improvement in our) financial results has happen much faster and is much better than what we original expected,” Chief Executive Bo Nilsson told Reuters.

Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital along with Danish pension fund ATP bought Nets for 17 billion Danish crowns ($2.60 billion) in March 2014.

An initial public offering (IPO) on the Copenhagen bourse was the plan from the beginning and expected around five years from the takeover, in around 2019.

“The company is ready for an IPO but the market is uncertain at the moment,” Nilsson said, citing factors such as the upcoming June 23 referendum in Britain on its membership in the European Union.

Nilsson said no decision about the timing for an IPO had been made.

Advent International and Bain Capital also control Worldpay , another payments processing company, which was the biggest flotation on the London Stock Exchange last year.

Company executives from Worldpay said in January they did not expect a big impact on their business from either outcome of the British referendum on the EU.

Nets was formed in 2010 through a merger between Norway’s Nordito and Denmark’s PBS. It bought Finnish payments company Luottokunta in 2012.

The company manages Dankort and BankAxept, Danish and Norwegian domestic card schemes.