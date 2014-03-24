FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity-led group buys Nets Holding for $3.1 bln from Nordic banks
March 24, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Private equity-led group buys Nets Holding for $3.1 bln from Nordic banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, and pension fund ATP, agreed on Monday to buy 100 percent of payments provider Nets Holding from a group of Nordic banks for 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.14 billion), Nets said in a statement.

Nordic banks DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank announced separately they agreed to sell their stakes to the private equity firms. The Danish central bank was also a shareholder. ($1 = 5.4161 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

