Private equity-led group buys Nets Holding for $3.1 bln from Nordic banks

OSLO, March 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, and pension fund ATP, agreed on Monday to buy 100 percent of payments provider Nets Holding from a group of Nordic banks for 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.14 billion), Nets said in a statement.

Nordic banks DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank announced separately they agreed to sell their stakes to the private equity firms. The Danish central bank was also a shareholder. ($1 = 5.4161 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)