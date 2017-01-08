FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Network International, the largest payment processing firm across the Middle East and Africa, has appointed Simon Haslam as chief executive, it said on Sunday.

Haslam, who was previously the president and chief executive of U.S.-based Elavon, succeeds Bhairav Trivedi, who will continue to serve as an adviser to the Network International board and also work on special projects for the firm during the transition period.

The Dubai-based company is jointly owned by Emirates NBD , Dubai's largest bank, and private equity firms, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

