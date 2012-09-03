FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Network18 fixes rights issue price at 30 rupees
September 3, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

Network18 fixes rights issue price at 30 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd has priced its rights issue at 30 rupees per share, according to a statement to the exchange late on Friday.

The company has also approved an issue price of 20 rupees per share for the rights issue of its group company TV 18 Broadcast.

Network18 Group, through its subsidiary TV18 Broadcast Ltd operates news channels - CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, CNN-IBN, IBN7 and IBN-Lokmat

Network 18’s board approved a rights issue ratio of 307 shares for every 50 shares for itself and a ratio of 41 shares for every 11 shares for TV 18.

The companies had announced their rights issue, of up to 27 billion rupees each in January 2012.

This fund raising was announced alongside a complex deal the group signed with Reliance Industries, which marked a major foray into the media sector by the energy-focused conglomerate. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Anand Basu)

