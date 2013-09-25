Network Rail's outgoing chief to head UK's high speed rail project

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Network Rail’s outgoing Chief Executive David Higgins will take over next year as chairman of Britain’s controversial 42.6 billion pound ($68.5 billion) high speed rail network plan, the government said on Wednesday.

Higgins, whose departure from Network Rail was announced on Sept. 5, will take over as chairman from Doug Oakervee, who will step down at the end of the year.

The project, known as High Speed Two (HS2) has been heavily criticised by business groups and lawmakers who question whether the infrastructure programme will generate sufficient benefits to outweigh its rising cost.

“(Higgins‘s) experience at both Network Rail and as Chief Executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority...will be essential to ensure we deliver HS2 on time and on budget,” Secretary of State for Transport Patrick McLoughlin said.