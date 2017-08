May 17 (Reuters) - Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.

Patschkowski joins from London-based Coller Capital, where he worked for over eight years, most recently as a principal.

Previously, Patschkowski held investment banking roles at UBS and Sal. Oppenheim. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)