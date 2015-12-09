Ex-Neuberger Berman executive arrested for computer fraud

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former Neuberger Berman vice president was arrested on Wednesday for illegally accessing an email account at his former employer to obtain records about the company’s internal metrics and employee compensation.

Kristopher Rocchio, who previously worked for Legg Mason Inc’s Western Asset Management Co unit, was arrested in the morning outside a gym in the New York City borough of Staten Island, a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said.

Neither investment manager Neuberger Berman nor global fixed-income investment firm Western Asset was identified by name in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan.

But a LinkedIn profile for Rocchio said he worked at Neuberger Berman during the time the complaint cited, and the description of his prior employer matched Western Asset, where he said he previously worked.

A Neuberger Berman spokesman declined to comment, while a spokeswoman for Western Asset did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for Rocchio, 38, could not be immediately identified.

According to the complaint, Rocchio’s former supervisor at his prior employer received a bounceback message in February on an email he had not tried to send.

The supervisor noticed in his “sent mail” folder two emails he had not sent, including one to another email address attaching a spreadsheet with compensation and performance evaluation information for various employees, the complaint said.

When the supervisor checked his sent mail folder later in the day, both messages were gone, the complaint said.

The FBI subsequently obtained a search warrant for the address that received the email and discovered it was registered to Rocchio, who had worked for the supervisor’s company from February 2008 to March 2012, the complaint said.

Along with the February email, the FBI also found a December 2013 email from the supervisor’s account. Attached was a PowerPoint presentation on the company’s internal metrics, which was then forwarded to Rocchio’s current employer, the complaint said.

The case is U.S. v. Rocchio, U.S. District Court, 15-mj-4387. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)