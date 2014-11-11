MOVES-Neuberger Berman names Céline Dufétel head of client service

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investment manager Neuberger Berman Group LLC said it appointed Céline Dufétel head of client service, effective immediately.

Dufétel joins from management consultant McKinsey & Co, where she was a partner and led the North American asset management practice.

She succeeds Lori Holland, who has taken a senior position on the firm’s multi-asset class team.

Dufétel will report to Andrew Komaroff, chief operating officer and global head of distribution, Neuberger Berman said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)