William Demant to buy French hearing aid implant maker
April 2, 2013

William Demant to buy French hearing aid implant maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant said on Tuesday that it plans to buy Neurelec, a French maker of hearing aid implants, for 57.5 million euros ($73.9 million).

William Demant said the deal would help to bolster its position in the growing implant market. It already has a quarter of the global market in bone-anchored hearing aids.

The deal will not affect its earnings expectations for the year, the company said. ($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

