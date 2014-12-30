FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NeuroDerm Parkinson's drug shows promise in mid-stage study
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

NeuroDerm Parkinson's drug shows promise in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - NeuroDerm Ltd said data from a mid-stage study suggested that a higher dose of its Parkinson’s drug could provide an alternative to treatments that require surgery.

The trial evaluated two liquid versions of the drug, levodopa/carbidopa, in 16 patients with an advanced form of the disease to assess its capacity to reduce Parkinson‘s-related motor complications, the Israel-based company said.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative illness characterized by reduced dopamine in the brain, resulting in a decrease in the patient’s motor and non-motor functions. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

