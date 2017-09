Dec 29 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says the European Patent Office grants the company patent for neuroprotective, hypocholesterolemic and antiepileptic compound

* Says patent protects new chemical entity for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, cognitive impairment and disease processes associated with age Source text: bit.ly/1BjMoR2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)