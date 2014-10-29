BRIEF-Neurosearch signs deal to transfer Phase I-II projects NS2359 and NS2330

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Neurosearch A/S

* Says signs agreement to transfer Phase I-II projects NS2359 and NS2330 (Tesofensine)

* Says has signed an agreement with Saniona ApS for transfer of its rights to development candidates NS2359 and NS2330 (Tesofensine)

* Says will not receive any cash or any other consideration in connection with signing of agreement

* Says under agreement with Saniona, Neurosearch is entitled to up to 20 pct of any milestones and royalties that Saniona may obtain

* Says contents of this company announcement does not affect previously released guidance for 2014 of an operating loss of about 15 million Danish crowns