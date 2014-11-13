FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NeuroSearch 9-month operating loss up to DKK 11 mln
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 13, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NeuroSearch 9-month operating loss up to DKK 11 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S

* 9-month operating loss 11 million Danish crowns versus loss 8 million crowns

* 9-month loss after tax of 6 million crowns versus profit 8 million crowns

* Says in 2014, NeuroSearch expects an operating loss of about 15 million crowns

* Says it must be expected that clarification of the company’s future will have to await the outcome of the appeal of decision of the City Court of Copenhagen

* Says Eastern High Court has set hearing of case for late September 2015

* Says under certain conditions potential buyer of NeuroSearch may be able to exploit the unrecognised tax assets of a total of 2.3 billion crowns in full or in part Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.