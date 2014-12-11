BRIEF-China's Neusoft to bring in strategic investors for its units, deals to help boost profit

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Neusoft Corp

* Says plans to bring in strategic investors such as Hony Capital, CPPIB and Goldman Sachs to invest in its two units

* Says strategic investors plan to boost health-care technology unit’s capital by $170 million

* Says strategic investors plan to acquire medical unit’s stake for 1.13 billion yuan ($182.72 million) and to boost the unit’s capital by 1.6 billion yuan

* Says expects the deals to increase company’s net profit by a total of about 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gn9yHK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1844 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)