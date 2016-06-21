FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neustar to split into two publicly traded companies
June 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Neustar to split into two publicly traded companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Neustar Inc, which helps telephone carriers route calls and text messages, said on Tuesday it will split into two publicly traded companies.

One company will consist of the majority of Neustar's information services, while the other unit will focus on providing order management and numbering services, the company said.

Neustar Chief Executive Lisa Hook will serve as the president and CEO of the information services company, while Chief Financial Officer Paul Lalljie will lead the other business. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
