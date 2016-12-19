FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neustar to pay $180,000 penalty for violating whistleblower rule -U.S. SEC
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 8 months ago

Neustar to pay $180,000 penalty for violating whistleblower rule -U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.

The SEC found that Neustar violated a whistleblower protection rule by routinely entering into severance agreements forbidding former employees from engaging with regulators "in any communication that disparages, denigrates, maligns or impugns" the company, the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
