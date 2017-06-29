Nevada, the only state where both gambling and
prostitution are legal, is adding recreational marijuana to its
list of sanctioned indulgences for adults, with sales kicking
off at more than dozen shops beginning on Saturday.
As result of a legalization measure approved by Nevada
voters in November, the state will join four other U.S. states
and the District of Columbia in allowing recreational sales.
Authorized marijuana shops will be able to sell up to one
ounce (28 grams) for recreational use by customers 21 years and
older, said Stephanie Klapstein, a spokeswoman for the state
Department of Taxation.
Public consumption of marijuana is prohibited, and Nevada
has enacted new regulations against edible forms of pot that
could appeal to children, such as fruit-shaped candies infused
with cannabis. Nevada is also imposing a 10 percent excise tax
on pot sales in addition to the regular 4.6 percent state sales
tax.
Nevada has yet to finalize the exact number of stores that
regulators will approve. Sixty applications were submitted from
across the state, according to Klapstein, whose department is
overseeing the state's pot market.
Only medical cannabis dispensaries, which became legal in
the state in 2015, are eligible to apply for licenses for
recreational sales.
Many of them are expected to open in Las Vegas, Nevada's
largest city and gambling magnet.
"Tens of millions of visitors per year from all over the
U.S. and around the world will see firsthand that regulating
marijuana works," said Mason Tvert, a spokesman for the
Marijuana Policy Project, a group that backed the November 2016
ballot measure.
Voters in three other states - California, Maine and
Massachusetts - have also approved marijuana legalization. In
2012, Washington and Colorado were the first states to legalize
recreational marijuana, followed by Oregon and Alaska.
Marijuana remains illegal under federal law. Most U.S.
states allow it for medical purposes, but not for recreation.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman in an email declined
to comment on Nevada's state-sanctioned marijuana sales and
added that the department is reviewing its policies on marijuana
enforcement.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has long opposed easing
marijuana restrictions. At a speech in March, he described
marijuana as "only slightly less awful" than heroin and said the
United States needed to discourage drug use.