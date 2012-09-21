Rating outlook negative for Nevada's Washoe County schools-S&P

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday revised the outlook on the ratings for Nevada’s Washoe County School District to negative from stable, citing weakened finances.

“The negative outlook reflects our assessment of the district’s weakening reserves, persistent assessed valuation declines, and continued budgetary pressure expected in fiscal years 2013 and 2014,” said S&P analyst Bryan Moore in a statement.

The district, which has an AA general obligation rating and AA-minus rating on its appropriation-backed debt, has about $556 million of debt outstanding, the rating agency said.