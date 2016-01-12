FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nevs says inks framework deal for 20,000 electric cars with Volinco
January 12, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Nevs says inks framework deal for 20,000 electric cars with Volinco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nevs, the China-focused consortium that bought bankrupt Swedish carmaker Saab, said on Tuesday it had signed a framework deal worth about 8.5 billion crowns ($996 million) with China Volant Industry Co. (Volinco) for 20,000 electric cars.

National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs) spokesman Mikael Ostlund said the firm order for its electric car based on Saab’s 9-3 sedan model would be signed later, and that Nevs planned to deliver the cars in the 2017-2020 period. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by David Clarke)

