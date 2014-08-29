FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Court grants Saab carmaker NEVS creditor protection
August 29, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Court grants Saab carmaker NEVS creditor protection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds court decision, defence firm Saab’s decision to recall NEVS right to use Saab brand)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China’s National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which bought bankrupt carmaker Saab in 2012, won protection from creditors from a Swedish court on Friday while it concludes funding talks.

The decision gives the company, which has not built any cars since May because of a shortage of money, breathing space from creditors to whom it owes some 400 million Swedish crowns (57.56 million US dollar).

Separately, Saab AB, the defence firm from which Saab Automobile was created in 1990, added to loss-making NEVS’ troubles on Friday by saying it had withdrawn its right to use the brand name Saab.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri quoted a Saab AB spokesperson as saying a NEVS application for creditor protection gave Saab AB the right to cancel the brand agreement.

A spokesman for NEVS said it expected to be able to renegotiate the Saab brand agreement following a solution to its funding woes.

The court had rejected NEVS first application for creditor protection on Thursday. The company then filed a new application on Friday.

NEVS has been in talks with two unnamed car firms to secure additional money. It made a pretax loss of 601 million crowns on sales of 41 million last year, it said in its first application. (1 US dollar = 6.9494 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Johannes Hellstrom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
