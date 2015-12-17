FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish electric car firm Nevs inks $12 bln deal with Panda New Energy
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 17, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish electric car firm Nevs inks $12 bln deal with Panda New Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs) said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Chinese leasing company Panda New Energy to supply cars and services valued at 78 billion yuan ($12 billion).

Nevs, which bought the main assets of the former Saab Automobile in 2012, said it will provide Panda with 150,000 9-3 sedan electric vehicles until the end of 2020 and 100,000 other electric vehicle products and services from companies associated to Nevs and its owners. ($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.