Swedish electric car firm Nevs inks $12 bln deal with Panda New Energy

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs) said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Chinese leasing company Panda New Energy to supply cars and services valued at 78 billion yuan ($12 billion).

Nevs, which bought the main assets of the former Saab Automobile in 2012, said it will provide Panda with 150,000 9-3 sedan electric vehicles until the end of 2020 and 100,000 other electric vehicle products and services from companies associated to Nevs and its owners. ($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)