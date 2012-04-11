UPDATE 1-Nevsun gold output rises on higher grades

April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Nevsun Resources reported higher first-quarter production from its Bisha mine in Eritrea, helped in part by higher grades in portions of its stockpile.

For the quarter, the company produced 82,000 ounces of gold, up from 75,000 ounces of gold a year ago.

The company also sold 83,080 ounces of gold in the quarter, up from 72,500 ounces a year ago.

Nevsun still expects to produce 190,000 to 210,000 ounces of gold this year.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.51 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.