FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Britain says receives formal communication from Malaysia's Kulim
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-New Britain says receives formal communication from Malaysia's Kulim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - New Britain Palm Oil Ltd :

* Proposed divestment of Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad’s equity interest

* Today received written correspondence from Kulim’s legal advisers informing company of Kulim’s desire to divest its entire equity interest in NBPOL

* Kulim’s board of directors has selected Sime Darby Berhad as preferred bidder

* Has not been informed as to proposed terms of transaction between Kulim and Sime Darby

* Not known whether it will result in a change of control of co or a formal takeover offer for all or part of co

* Has appointed law firm Ashurst PNG as legal counsel to company. Accounting firm BDO has been appointed as independent adviser

* Intends to establish an independent board committee to ensure that best possible outcome is obtained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.