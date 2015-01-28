FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Sime Darby says wins EC nod for $1.74 bln New Britain Palm Oil buy
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Sime Darby says wins EC nod for $1.74 bln New Britain Palm Oil buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd , the world’s top oil palm planter by land size, said on Wednesday it had obtained the European Commission’s approval to buy New Britain Palm Oil Ltd for about $1.74 billion.

Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing the clearance was obtained on Tuesday. The company had announced in October the proposed acquisition with a view to adding high yielding plantations that can immediately boost its earnings.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1HaBK6k (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.