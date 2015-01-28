Malaysia Sime Darby says wins EC nod for $1.74 bln New Britain Palm Oil buy

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd , the world’s top oil palm planter by land size, said on Wednesday it had obtained the European Commission’s approval to buy New Britain Palm Oil Ltd for about $1.74 billion.

Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing the clearance was obtained on Tuesday. The company had announced in October the proposed acquisition with a view to adding high yielding plantations that can immediately boost its earnings.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1HaBK6k (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)