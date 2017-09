Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture International AB

* Says decreases stake in QBNK Holding

* Says after the sale of 1,960,000 shares, the holding in QBNK amounts to 551,275 shares (about 2.2 pct of capital and votes) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)