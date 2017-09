Dec 5 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture International AB :

* Says subsidiary Acrinova AB has bought 112,000 square meters of land in municipality of Angelholm to build e-commerce cluster

* Acrinova will lease the premises to different companies engaged in e-commerce

* New premises are expected to be ready for use in February 2016