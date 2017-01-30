FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Gold warns of higher mine build cost, production delay at Rainy River
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 8 months ago

New Gold warns of higher mine build cost, production delay at Rainy River

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian miner New Gold Inc said on Monday first production from its Rainy River mine in Ontario would be delayed by three months and that it would cost $195 million more to bring the project online.

The company’s shares were down 11.5 percent at C$4.60 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

New Gold’s Randall Oliphant, who stepped down as executive chairman on Monday, had told Reuters in September that there would be no more cost over-runs at the mine, days after the company had raised its budget for the project by 11 percent to $1.05 billion.

Oliphant will remain on the company’s board. Hannes Portmann, who is currently president, will take on the role of chief executive officer, while board member Ian Pearce will become non-executive chairman.

New Gold also warned on Monday that it was facing a $100 million funding gap to pay for its operating expenses, and to start commercial production at its Rainy River mine in November. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.