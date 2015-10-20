Judge upholds verdict in New Hampshire prep school rape trial

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday upheld the August conviction of a former prep school student for using a computer to “lure” a fellow student into a sexual encounter, a charge that could require him to register as a sex offender for life.

The judge denied a motion by attorneys for Owen Labrie, 19, to set aside the conviction for violating the computer statute, which they argued amounted to cruel and unusual punishment and a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Labrie’s attorney, J.W. Carney, said he would appeal the judge’s decision to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

In a high-profile trial that shined a harsh light on the culture of the elite St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, Labrie was found guilty of three misdemeanor counts of sexual assault against a 15-year-old fellow student. The jury found Labrie not guilty of three felony rape charges.

The one felony he was convicted of, using the Internet to lure the teen, carries the most severe penalty, up to seven years in prison and registration as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said the victim in the case, a freshman girl, accepted Labrie’s invitation for a campus tradition known as “senior salute” - an invitation from seniors to younger students for romantic or sexual encounters - but never intended to have sex with him.

In denying the appeal, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Larry Smukler said he did not have the discretion to waive the law’s requirement that violators register as sex offenders.

Labrie’s attorneys had argued the law was intended to target online sexual predators, not two teens who already knew each other.

“The legislature has rationally recognized ... the danger posed by the use of a computer or the Internet, which combines the immediacy of conversation with the distance of a written communication conveyed by post,” Smukler wrote.

Smukler signaled he would take into account the circumstance of the case when he sentences Labrie next week.

“The court is mindful of the defendant’s argument that the felony conviction is disproportionate to the underlying conduct,” Smukler wrote.

The conviction for the computer seduction statute, Carney said in a statement, ran contrary to the intent of the Legislature, which he said was to punish offenders who used computers to find victims, rather than “willing teenagers” who arranged a meeting on Facebook. (Reporting by Ted Siefer in Lowell, Mass.; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)