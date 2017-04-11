BOSTON New Hampshire's top court on Tuesday
upheld a lower court's decision banning the fraternity that
inspired the movie "Animal House" from living in its house near
Dartmouth College campus after the school decertified the group
for branding its members.
Dartmouth officials revoked recognition of the Alpha Delta
fraternity's charter in 2015 after an investigation concluded
that members had branded 11 new pledges with the club's letters,
as part of an "overtly condoned and long-standing practice."
That decision suspended the exemptions in local laws that
allowed the 12 to 18 members to live in the fraternity house,
and prompted officials in the town of Hanover, where Dartmouth
is located, to order the house shut down as it was in violation
of local zoning laws.
The saga evoked the 1978 comedy "National Lampoon's Animal
House" starring John Belushi in which an angry university dean
kicks out an unruly fraternity. The story for that film was
inspired by one of the writers' experiences being initiated into
Alpha Delta.
While the fictional fraternity takes revenge on the
university by unleashing a custom-made "Deathmobile" to wreak
havoc in the school's annual homecoming parade, the real-life
fraternity sued Hanover.
It argued the town had no jurisdiction over its house, which
it said dates to the 1840s and was "grandfathered in" as housing
for students of the Ivy League college. A lower court rejected
that argument, setting the stage for review by the state Supreme
Court.
A Dartmouth spokeswoman said the school was "pleased" that
the top court had upheld the decision. An attorney for the
fraternity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. universities have increasingly become intolerant of
rowdier fraternities, linking them to problems including binge
drinking and sexual assault on campus. For their part,
fraternity organizations argue that they provide valuable
student housing, leadership experience and promote charitable
giving.