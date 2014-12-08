FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises New Hampshire outlook to stable from negative
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

S&P raises New Hampshire outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s ratings services upgraded its outlook on New Hampshire to stable from negative, citing reduced financial risk to the state after a settlement with most of the hospitals in a lawsuit involving Medicaid-related taxes.

Standard & Poor’s also affirmed the ‘AA’ long-term rating on New Hampshire’s general obligation bonds.

Although the state faces a potential revenue loss due to lawsuits over the constitutionality of the Medicaid enhancement tax (MET), the hospitals have agreed not to seek refunds for previous tax payments, Standard & Poor’s said on Monday. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.