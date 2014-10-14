FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup, Jefferies to lead mid-November Atlantic City bond sale
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup, Jefferies to lead mid-November Atlantic City bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup and Jefferies will lead a $140 million bond sale as soon as mid-November for New Jersey’s cash-strapped gambling hub Atlantic City, an official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Citi will be senior manager on the $100 million tax-exempt portion of the sale, with Jefferies co-manager, said Atlantic City revenue director Michael Stinson.

Those roles will be reversed for the $40 million of taxable bonds in the deal. Those amounts are preliminary and could change, he said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.