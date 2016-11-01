FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

New Jersey says Atlantic City plan fails to achieve financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Jersey officials said on Tuesday that a five-year recovery plan from Atlantic City will not leave the city financially stable, a determination that sets the stage for a possible state takeover of the cash-strapped gambling hub.

Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Charles Richman said in his decision that the city's plan failed to meet several necessary requirements and that city leadership "has had ample time to improve the city's financial condition yet has avoided doing so in any meaningful way." (Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)

