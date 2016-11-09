New Jersey to take over Atlantic City government, hike taxes

TRENTON, N.J., Nov 9 (Reuters) - A New Jersey state board voted on Wednesday to strip power from local elected officials in Atlantic City after their long-term financial recovery plan failed to pass muster.

The state will take over the city government - a controversial move that local politicians say disenfranchises the voters who elected them. It also will raise property taxes in the city's current budget, which often is not finalized until late in its fiscal year, which is the same as the calendar year.

State officials will be able to break union contracts, hire and fire staff, sell municipal assets and take other steps to improve the city's financial condition, said Timothy Cunningham, director of the Division of Local Government Services.

The state's sweeping powers will last five years, or until the city is deemed to be in a secure financial position.

State officials told Mayor Don Guardian and city council members in a closed meeting to continue with business as usual, Guardian told reporters.

He said the city may appeal the rejection of its plan. "Everything is on the table," he said.

The city's 2015 budget contained no tax hikes, following a 50 percent increase over the previous two years.

The city has been under state fiscal oversight since 2010 and ceded planning control of valuable land in 2011 under a Tourism District Master Plan that was supposed to boost casinos and other amenities.

But Atlantic City's property tax base plummeted anyway, with the city's casino industry hurt by increased gambling competition in neighboring states.

Since 2014, five of the resort town's 12 casinos have closed, and Atlantic City had to issue debt to pay back some of them after they won substantial property tax appeals.

Under a state rescue package enacted in May, the city got a $73 million bridge loan and promised to devise a 5-year fiscal recovery plan to stabilize its finances.

However, state officials decided the proposals did not do enough to cut costs and address a liquidity crisis.

As part of that now-rejected plan, Atlantic City had proposed raising $110 million by selling a disused airfield to its water authority.

Cunningham declined to comment on the future of the water authority, which the state has long urged the city to privatize.

It was not clear what the state would do to plug the city's budget hole.

This is not the first time the state has taken the reins of a struggling city. New Jersey took over Camden in 2002 in an arrangement that lasted eight years. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay in Trenton; Editing by Hilary Russ and Dan Grebler)