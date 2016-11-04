FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Verdict reached in N.J.'s 'Bridgegate' trial -authorities
November 4, 2016

Verdict reached in N.J.'s 'Bridgegate' trial -authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A verdict has been reached in the "Bridgegate" criminal trial involving two former allies of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the U.S. Attorney's office in Newark, New Jersey, said on Twitter.

Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief of staff, and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive Bill Baroni are charged with conspiracy and fraud for allegedly closing down lanes at the George Washington Bridge in an act of political retribution. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
