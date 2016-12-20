By David Ingram
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Two former aides to New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie have asked a federal judge to toss out their
convictions in the "Bridgegate" lane closure scandal, arguing
that the jury was wrongly instructed and that prosecutors had
too little evidence.
Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Bridget Kelly, the
Republican governor's former deputy chief of staff, filed court
papers on Monday and Tuesday in federal court in Newark, New
Jersey, asking for an acquittal or a new trial. They were
convicted on Nov. 4.
Baroni and Kelly were accused of shutting down access lanes
to the George Washington Bridge, which the port authority calls
the world's busiest span, in September 2013 in Fort Lee, New
Jersey.
The blockage created massive traffic jams over a period of
days that, according to prosecutors, were intended to punish the
town's Democratic mayor, Mark Sokolich, for declining to endorse
Christie's re-election campaign.
Prosecutors have not charged Christie, who has been a close
associate of President-elect Donald Trump. Christie has denied
having had any advance knowledge of the scheme although Kelly
testified during the trial that she told him about the lane
closures a month before they occurred.
A jury found Baroni and Kelly guilty on all counts,
including fraud, conspiracy and depriving the residents of Fort
Lee of their civil rights.
In court papers on Tuesday, Kelly's lawyer faulted U.S.
District Judge Susan Wigenton for telling jurors in response to
a question that they could convict for conspiracy even if the
act itself was not "intentionally punitive toward Mayor
Sokolich."
The instruction meant that prosecutors did not have to prove
motive, although their case had revolved around the alleged
political retribution.
"The court's answer was a misstatement of the law,
constructively amended the indictment and denied Ms. Kelly her
constitutional right to a unanimous jury verdict," her attorney,
Michael Critchley, wrote.
A spokesman for New Jersey's chief federal prosecutor, U.S.
Attorney Paul Fishman, declined to comment.
Baroni's attorneys gave separate reasons for an acquittal or
new trial in court papers filed on Monday. They said that
prosecutors, searching for a law that would apply in an unusual
case, took too broad a reading of a statute that makes it a
crime to "misapply" Port Authority property with a value of at
least $5,000.
The scandal damaged Christie politically. A Quinnipiac
University poll released this month found that 77 percent of
respondents in New Jersey disapproved of the once-popular
Christie's job performance.