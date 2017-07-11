NEW YORK The mastermind of the "Bridgegate" lane
closure scandal that helped torpedo New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's presidential bid should not be sentenced to prison
due to his cooperation, U.S. prosecutors said in a court
document filed on Tuesday.
David Wildstein, who helped the government convict two
former Christie associates after he pleaded guilty in 2015, is
set to be sentenced in federal court in Newark on Wednesday.
Wildstein, 55, admitted overseeing a scheme to shut down
access lanes at the busy George Washington Bridge in 2013 to
create massive traffic gridlock as punishment for a local
Democratic mayor who refused to endorse Christie's reelection
campaign.
U.S. prosecutors charged Wildstein, former Christie deputy
chief of staff Bridget Kelly and a former executive of the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, Bill Baroni, with
concocting the plot. The Port Authority supervises operations
for the George Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan and
New Jersey and is one of the world's busiest crossings.
Christie, who has denied any involvement, was not charged.
But the fallout dogged his bid for the Republican nomination for
president in 2016 and has contributed to his current record-low
approval rating of 15 percent in New Jersey.
Wildstein pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2015 and agreed to
cooperate with authorities, eventually appearing as the star
witness at Kelly and Baroni's trial for eight days of testimony.
"Put simply, were it not for Wildstein's decision to
cooperate and disclose the true nature of the lane reductions,
there likely would have been no prosecutions related to the
bridge scheme," U.S. prosecutors wrote in arguing that Wildstein
should receive probation but no prison time.
Kelly and Baroni were sentenced to 1-1/2 and two years in
prison, respectively.
Wildstein testified at trial that he and Baroni joked with
Christie about the traffic jams caused by the lane closures as
they were occurring, an assertion that Christie and Baroni both
denied.
He also told jurors that he and Baroni used the Port
Authority as a "goody bag" to dole out favors to local officials
in exchange for support for Christie's re-election.
In a court submission made public on Tuesday, Wildstein's
lawyer also requested probation, noting that Wildstein
voluntarily met with investigators at the start of their probe.
"Mr. Wildstein remains alone in taking responsibility for
his role in the George Washington Bridge lane realignment issue,
even though others were clearly involved," Alan Zegas wrote.