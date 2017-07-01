(Adds comments from Christie, details on shutdown)
By Elinor Comlay
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 1 A partial shutdown
of New Jersey government services snarled traffic near the
state's Atlantic shore resorts on Saturday, the first day of the
July 4 holiday weekend, as troopers turned back beachgoers from
a shuttered beach and other state parks.
The shutdown went into effect just after midnight on
Saturday after legislators failed to pass a budget, stymied by a
dispute over a plan to take money from the state’s biggest
health insurance company.
Lawmakers were in the state capital, Trenton, on Saturday to
work on resolving the standoff over the measure, pushed by
Governor Chris Christie as way to help fund drug addiction
services.
Despite the shutdown, state police, prisons, child welfare
services, NJ Transit buses and trains, and other health and
safety operations were still functioning, but other services
such as motor vehicle inspections ground to a halt.
Christie, a Republican who has the lowest approval rating
of any governor in New Jersey history, said he returned to his
office at 9:30 a.m. ready to work. His family was at the
governor’s residence at the state beach that had been closed to
the public as a result of the shutdown.
At issue is a push by the governor to force the nonprofit
insurer Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to spend some of its
billions in reserves on public health services or return money
to subscribers.
Christie said he would remove about $150 million in school
funding and other items previously agreed with Democrats unless
the Assembly passed the Horizon bill.
But Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and other Democrats say
the Horizon bill, introduced only on Thursday, is “bad public
policy.” Prieto blamed the governor for “holding the state
budget hostage.”
Some Democrats in the Senate and Assembly have sided with
Christie. An Assembly vote on the budget stalled late on Friday,
as some Democrats abstained from voting, fearing Christie’s veto
of important items without an agreement on the Horizon bill.
The governor, at a news conference on Saturday morning,
repeatedly blamed Prieto for the impasse.
“If the Horizon bill comes in, I will sign the budget,” he
said, adding that he was open to counteroffers. Christie said
the plan to restructure Horizon was only recently presented
because it had not occurred to him earlier. It has been vetted
by legal advisors, he said, adding, “It’s about transparency and
accountability ... and the potential for a fiscal play down the
line.”
All 80 of the Assembly's seats are up for re-election in
November, when New Jersey will also vote on a new governor to
replace Christie, whose second and final term as governor is
ending.
The new governor will inherit a gaping public pension
shortfall, which has contributed to 11 credit downgrades during
Christie's tenure. New Jersey's credit rating is now the second
lowest in the United States, above only Illinois.
