Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie proposed a $34.8 billion fiscal 2017 state budget on Tuesday that relies on modest revenue growth of just 3.1 percent and no tax hikes.

It was Christie’s first major address to New Jerseyans since he returned home after ending his run for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination last week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Alistair Bell)