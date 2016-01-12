FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey Gov. Christie to cite conservative record in speech
January 12, 2016

New Jersey Gov. Christie to cite conservative record in speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, will tout his conservative credentials in his State of the State address on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

Christie, whose presidential campaign is focused on the New Hampshire primary election just weeks away, plans to discuss the “unprecedented conservative reform to one of the bluest states in America,” his office said.

He will note private job growth, nearly 400 vetoes of bills passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature, flat spending, taking on teachers unions with pension reforms and vetoing Planned Parenthood funding, the statement said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

