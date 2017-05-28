FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy skydiver killed in parachuting accident in New York Harbor
May 28, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Navy skydiver killed in parachuting accident in New York Harbor

1 Min Read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 (Reuters) - A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.

The skydiver, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of relatives, plunged to his death when his parachute failed to open, Rear Admiral Jack Scorby told reporters outside the New Jersey hospital where the man was pronounced dead. (Reporting by Maurice Tamman in Jersey City, N.J.; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)

