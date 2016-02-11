FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey pension proposal would add $2.8 bln of new taxes-report
February 11, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey pension proposal would add $2.8 bln of new taxes-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - New Jersey would need at least $2.8 billion of new taxes by 2022 to make the state’s full share of contributions into its public pension system under a proposed constitutional amendment, according to a new report released on Thursday.

The potential tax hit in an already high-tax state could be even greater, because the estimate is based on conservative assumptions including annual revenue growth of just 3.34 percent, according to New Jersey’s pension and health benefit study group, appointed by Governor Chris Christie in 2014. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

