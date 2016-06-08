FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey high court to decide multi-billion dollar pension dispute
June 8, 2016

New Jersey high court to decide multi-billion dollar pension dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to decide on Thursday whether the state’s 2011 public pension reform improperly froze retirees’ cost-of-living increases in a case that could cost the state billions of dollars in new liabilities.

Governor Chris Christie’s administration suspended the so-called COLA payments, which are tied to inflation, in 2011 as part of bi-partisan reforms aimed at curtailing the ballooning cost of public pensions. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)

