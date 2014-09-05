FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fitch cuts rating on New Jersey's GO bonds to 'A' from 'A plus'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings Services cut its rating on New Jersey’s $2.16 billion general obligation (GO) bonds to ‘A’ from ‘A plus’, citing the absence of long-term, fiscally sustainable solutions to close identified budget gaps in 2014 and 2015.

“New Jersey’s economic performance continues to lag that of the nation and a multitude of long-term spending demands are expected to prolong the achievement of sound financial operations,” Fitch said in a statement.

The ratings agency also cut its rating on $940.2 million Garden State Preservation Trust bonds to ‘A’ from ‘A plus’.

Fitch also assigned an ‘A minus’ rating to New Jersey’s $220 million of higher education facilities trust fund bonds, series 2014.

Fitch said the outlook on the ratings remained negative. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

