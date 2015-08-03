FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lowers Atlantic City general obligation debt
August 3, 2015

S&P lowers Atlantic City general obligation debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut its rating on Atlantic City, New Jersey’s general obligation debt three notches to ‘B’ from ‘BB’, citing continued uncertainty regarding the long-term fiscal stability and recovery of the city.

The rating reflected S&P’s view that the city is more vulnerable to nonpayment since its last review, S&P analyst Timothy Little said, adding that three months had passed without additional clarity on how Atlantic City would propose to resolve its long-term financial challenges.

The ratings agency kept the city’s GO debt on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Jan. 27. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

