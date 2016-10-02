FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineer of derailed N.J. train was fully rested -NTSB
#Industrials
October 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Engineer of derailed N.J. train was fully rested -NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The engineer of the New Jersey commuter train that killed one person and injured 108 when it crashed into a Hoboken station on Thursday told investigators he was fully rested and has no memory of the incident, a National Transportation Safety Board official said on Sunday.

Thomas Gallagher, a 29-year veteran of the railway who was injured when the train derailed, told investigators the train was running at 10 miles an hour when it was approaching the station, NTSB Vice Chairman Bella Dinh-Zarr said during a news conference. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
