NJ Transit, unions reach contract deal, averting rail shutdown
March 12, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

NJ Transit, unions reach contract deal, averting rail shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - A coalition of New Jersey rail unions reached a tentative contract agreement with NJ Transit on Friday, according to media reports, averting a strike that would have created a travel nightmare for tens of thousands of commuters going to work in New York City.

Officials announced the tentative deal at the Newark, New Jersey, hotel where negotiations have been underway with a Sunday strike deadline looming, CBS News and other media outlets reported.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler)

